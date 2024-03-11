The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has urged state governors and local government chairmen in Nigeria to ensure the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 action plan in local communities across the country.

The national network coordinator of WANEP Nigeria, Dr. Bridget Osakwe, said Nigeria has committed to implementing the UN Resolution which calls for the inclusion of women in conflict prevention, resolutions and peacebuilding and the protection of women and girls during armed conflict and post-conflict situations.

The WANEP boss spoke at the launch of the “Localisation Guidelines on the Implementation of UNSCR 1325” by the minister of women affairs and social welfare, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, where she explained that Nigeria has launched the first and second National Action Plan (NAP) and currently reviewing the third one.

Osakwe said, “This localisation is taking this message to the grassroots for a local action plan and for you leaders of women groups. This is a guideline that will help you to develop action plans with your women at any level. For you to know how to develop action plans and to know women are the heart of women, peace and security, especially at the local level.”

Kennedy-Ohaneye said It was time for Nigerian women to take actions against perpetrators of all forms of violence against women.

She said the current presidential initiative had been to change the narrative with special attention paid to bringing succour to vulnerable women through a strategic programme of sustainable empowerment, training and skills acquisition alongside behavioural change campaign and awareness programme.