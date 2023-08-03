Burial Of Lafe Wife Of Afenifere Ex-Scribe Pa Arogbofa For August 11

Friday, August 11, 2023 has been announced for the internment of Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Arogbofa (nee Dare), the late wife of a renowned author and former Secretary-General of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Seinde Arogbofa.

Mrs Arogbofa passed on recently after a brief illness.

A retired educationist, she died at the age of 77 and hailed from Oka-Akoko, Ondo State.

According to a statement released by the families of Arogbofa and Dare, the funeral commendation service will hold on Thursday (August 10) at Ebenezer African Church, Akure, Ondo State, followed by a stop-over at the house of the Dare family at Iwaro, Oka-Akoko.

A Christian wake-keep will take place at the family residence in Afulu, Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, beginning from 5pm.

The funeral service will take place at St. Saviours African Church, Ikanmu, Oka-Akoko at 10am, followed by the interment at the church premises.