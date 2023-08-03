Thursday, August 3, 2023
Burial Of Lafe Wife Of Afenifere Ex-Scribe Pa Arogbofa For August 11

by Leadership News.
13 seconds ago
in News
Afenifere
Friday, August 11, 2023 has been announced for the internment of Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Arogbofa (nee Dare), the late wife of a renowned author and former Secretary-General of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Seinde Arogbofa.

Mrs Arogbofa passed on recently after a brief illness.

A retired educationist, she died at the age of 77 and hailed from Oka-Akoko, Ondo State.

According to a statement released by the families of Arogbofa and Dare, the funeral commendation service will hold on Thursday (August 10) at Ebenezer African Church, Akure, Ondo State, followed by a stop-over at the house of the Dare family at Iwaro, Oka-Akoko.

A Christian wake-keep will take place at the family residence in Afulu, Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, beginning from 5pm.

The funeral service will take place at St. Saviours African Church, Ikanmu, Oka-Akoko at 10am, followed by the interment at the church premises.

