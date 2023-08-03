‘You’re A Committed Democrat’, Abass, Kalu, 30 Other Lawmakers Felicitate Ugochinyere At 41

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and 30 other federal lawmakers have congratulated the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, on his 41st birthday anniversary.

Kalu, who represented Speaker Abbas, paid Ugochinyere a surprise visit at his office in the National Assembly complex on Thursday to celebrate him.

Conveying his well wishes and that of Speaker Abbas, the Deputy Speaker described Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the House, as a committed Democrat and defender of people’s parliament.

They wished him many more years in good health and prayed to God to bless him with many more years of unrelenting service to the people.

Speaker Abbas in a written birthday note to Ugochinyere said: “Your Selfless service to your people and humanity at large as well as the many achievements you have recorded both in personal and public life, are some of the reasons we cannot but celebrate you on this auspicious occasion of your birthday. We pray God Almighty to continue to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of unrelenting service to the people. Happy Birthday.”

Several lawmakers also took turns to pray for Ugochinyere. Some House members, who came to his office included Deputy Chairman of Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Hon. Mustapha Aliyu; Hon. Peter Aniekwe; Hon. Paschal Agbodike (Ihiala Federal Constituency); Hon. Nnolim Nnaji; Hon. Maureen Anyamelu; Hon. Blessing Amadi; Hon. David Zacharia; Hon. Mohammed Audu, among others.