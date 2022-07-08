Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has realesed his highly anticipated sixth album, ‘Love, Damini’.

The album dropped on Thursday night (July 7) via Atlantic Records/Spaceship Collective/Warner Music.

‘Love, Damini’ arrived just days after Burna Boy’s 31st birthday anniversary on July 2.

He previously released singles “Kilometre” and “Last Last,” the latter of which he debuted at his sold-out ‘One Night in Space’ show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden in April.

The African giant performed both songs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Garden Arena the following month.

“Last Last” samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” and the Grammy-winning artiste explained during “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” panel at Billboard‘s inaugural MusicCon in Vegas, saying, “that song is a big part of my childhood and coming up, so it kind of fit the situation and it was just perfect.”

The latest album includes features with Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, Blxst, Khalid, J Balvin, J Hus, Popcaan, and more.

Speaking on his latest project, Burna Boy said: “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper signoff, it’s a bit personal becausei it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time.

“You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”

‘Love, Damini’ is the follow-up to Burna’s 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall’, which reached No. 1 on the World Albums chart and debuted at No. 54 on the all-genre Billboard 200.