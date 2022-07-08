The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Mrs Christiana Kehinde, for allegedly dipping her grand daughter’s hands inside hot water in Ondo town of State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said a concerned neighbour reported a case of child abuse against the suspect.

The PPRO said the 52-year-old woman dipped the girl’s hands inside hot water and abandoned her in the house because the granddaughter allegedly stole from her pot of soup and that the hands were almost rotten before the woman was arrested.

Odunlami said, “On the 6th of June, 2022, a concerned neighbour reported a case of child abuse against one Mrs Christiana Kehinde ‘f’ Aged 52 of No. 13 Abejoye Odojoka, Ondo town.

“She stated further that the woman who was always fond of maltreating her grand daughter Suliat Tunde ‘f’ Aged 8, dipped the girl’s hand inside hot water and kept her in the house because she stole from her pot of soup and that the hand was almost rotten.

“Investigation has commenced as the suspect claims she was only trying to use that as a measure to curtail her from eating her soup without her consent.

“The girl has been referred to Trauma centre in Ondo town for plastic surgery.”