Burna Boy Unveils Tracklist For 7th Album ‘I Told Them’

Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy, has released the tracklist for his upcoming album. ‘I Told Them’.

The self-styled African Giant took to social media to share the artwork for the music project.

The 17-track album features 15 songs and two music videos for his singles ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ and ‘Big 7’.

The album boasts of guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation, Seyi Vibez, who appears on ‘Giza’ and American platinum-selling rapper J.Cole who is on ‘Thanks’.

Also prominent in the album is the top-tier collaboration between the Afrobeats superstar and British Nigerian rapper Dave.

The album is Burna’s 7th studio album and is set for release on August 25.

The much-anticipated album comes off the heels of his Grammy-nominated sixth album ‘Love, Damini’ released in 2022.