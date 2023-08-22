Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Burna Boy Unveils Tracklist For 7th Album ‘I Told Them’

by Leadership News...
9 seconds ago
in Entertainment
Reading Time: 1 min read
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy, has released the tracklist for his upcoming album. ‘I Told Them’.

The self-styled African Giant took to social media to share the artwork for the music project.

The 17-track album features 15 songs and two music videos for his singles ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ and ‘Big 7’.

The album boasts of guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation, Seyi Vibez, who appears on ‘Giza’ and American platinum-selling rapper J.Cole who is on ‘Thanks’.

Also prominent in the album is the top-tier collaboration between the Afrobeats superstar and British Nigerian rapper Dave.

The album is Burna’s 7th studio album and is set for release on August 25.

RELATED

The much-anticipated album comes off the heels of his Grammy-nominated sixth album ‘Love, Damini’ released in 2022.

Need an amazing website? We're experts at crafting amazing sites, and we do it super quick – only 2 days! Tap here to ask for a FREE PRICE QUOTE now and experience exceptional quality.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians have now been approved to earn US Dollars legitimately, you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦8.5 million naira) Click here to start
ADVERTISEMENT

YOU MAY LIKE<