Niger Crisis ‘ll Be Resolved Through Diplomacy — Gen Abdulsalami

Former Nigerian leader and The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Envoy, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has expressed confidence in the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger, emphasizing the pivotal role of diplomacy.

Abubakar disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting convened by ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, where discussions with the ousted President of Niger and the junta leaders were on the agenda.

Also at the meeting were the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

General Abubakar conveyed that he had presented the terms outlined by the junta, led by Abdouramane Tchiani, to ECOWAS.

According to him, correspondences had begun between the West African regional bloc and the military in Niger, noting that the line of contact opened by ECOWAS through his appointment as envoy had been very fruitful, expressing hope that something concrete will soon come out of it.

“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have made me an envoy to Niger Republic and we were there over the weekend to see the military people and discussed to find a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves.

“So that’s why I’m here this afternoon, together with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, to give a report back to Mr. President on our discussions in Niger. I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and hopefully we’ll get somewhere”, he said.

On the divergence in opinions of both the regional bloc and the junta about return to quick return to democratic rule, Abubakar said “well, like I said, we’ve started talking, they have made their own points and then I made my report to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of state and President. He will now consult with his colleagues and then the ding-dong starts and we’ll get somewhere hopefully.”

Asked if there was any possibility of avoiding a military action, he said “hopefully diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go war, it doesn’t pay anybody, but then again, our leaders have said if all fails and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere we’ll get out of this mess.”