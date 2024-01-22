A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he listens to several Nigerian artistes but Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is his favourite Nigerian singer.

Amaechi, who appeared on the ‘Arise Exclusive: Life After Public Service ’ programme of Arise TV on Sunday, also revealed that Flavour’s new song is currently his greatest music.

“In terms of music, I follow all of them. I follow Davido, I follow Wizkid, I followed Tiwa Savage, but Burna Boy. I’m a greater fan of Burna Boy because of the kind of music he played, and I listened to all of them, but my greatest music now is Big Baller.”

Big Baller is a song by singer Chinedu Okoli, a.k.a Flavour, released on 24 November 2023 as a lead single on the singer’s album, ‘African Royalty’.

The song has been played over a million times since it was uploaded on YouTube a month ago.

Amaechi further disclosed that he enrolled into the Nigerian law school and completed a nine-month course after he left office.

“Hopefully, if I pass the exam, then I’ll be called to bar in February.”

He added that he now has young and new friends from the Nigerian law school.

Amaechi who is known for being brutally honest said he will always say the truth even if there’s a gun to his head.

“I acquired that character because of my fear of God. I’ve always believed that I should go to heaven and one way to go to heaven is by being honest to mankind and being honest to yourself.