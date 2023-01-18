A Saudi real estate mogul, Mushref al-Ghamdi, has paid a whopping $2.6m for a match ticket during an auction to watch Cristiano Ronaldo face Lionel Messi in a charity friendly.

Excitement is building ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s friendly in Riyadhon Thursday against a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI.

The game will also mark the Portuguese talisman’s debut on Saudi soil since joining Al-Nassr on an astronomical pay package.

To promote the friendly, Turki al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, set up a special ticket for auction that would include perks like photo opportunities with players and access to the locker rooms. At the end of the bidding, Al-Sheikh announced on Twitter that Mushref al-Ghamdi has put in the winning bid of 10 million Riyals ($2.6m).

“Congratulations, you deserve it, and may God reward you with good,” al-Sheikh said.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the national charity campaign known as Ehsan.

Paris Saint-Germain will earn €10m from the friendly which received over two million online ticket requests, according to L’Equipe.

This is undoubtedly a special occasion as Ronaldo will face Messi for the first time since December 2020, when the 37-year-old was on the winning side as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League.