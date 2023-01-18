Defending champion, Rafa Nadal, has crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round on Wednesday after aggravating a hip problem during his 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Mackenzie McDonald – the Spaniard’s latest entry in an injury-blighted history at Melbourne Park.

Nadal’s elimination shakes up the men’s draw and puts a twist in the Grand Slam titles race, with nine-times champion, Novak Djokovic, able to draw level with the Spaniard’s 22 major championships should he take a 10th crown in Australia.

Nadal tweaked his left hip while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena, and after inspection from a trainer when trailing 6-4, 5-3, he went off-court for a medical time-out.

He returned grim-faced to play out the match, but his movement was clearly affected, particularly on his backhand side, paving the way for McDonald to end the Spaniard’s bid for a third Australian Open title.

Nadal said the hip had bothered him for a couple of days but nowhere near to the extent of Wednesday’s match.

“I don’t know what’s going on, if it’s muscle, if it’s (the) joint,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a history (of) hip issues. I had to do treatments in the past, address it a little. (It) was not this amount of problem. Now I feel like I cannot move,” he added.

Nadal returned to court after his time-out to a big ovation and earned more cheers when he held serve.

His gloomy expression told the story, though, and he declined to retrieve a drop-shot in the next game, shaking his head at his entourage.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald took the second set when Nadal whacked a forehand into the net, and the Spaniard thudded his racket into his chair at the change of ends.

Leaning heavily on serve and relying on touch, Nadal dragged the American deep into the third set but was finally broken to 6-5 when McDonald bolted forward to flick a passing shot by him.

Nadal rushed the net in a desperate last stand, but there was to be no repeat of the “Miracle of Melbourne,” when he came back from two sets down in last year’s classic final to beat Daniil Medvedev.

Though the 2022 final would rank among Nadal’s finest moments, the lefthander has had more than his share of heartache at the year’s first Grand Slam.