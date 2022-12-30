Owners of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have commended Sterling Bank Plc for showcasing their products to local and international consumers at the just concluded first edition of the Made-By-Nigerians International Trade Fair organised by the bank.

Some of the exhibitors who shared their thoughts on the fair, which held in Lagos, were full of praises for the financial institution for organising the fair in a bid to promote the best of Made-By-Nigerians to the world.

The managing director and chief executive officer of the Spa Melori, Carla Sonjirin, commended the bank for creating visibility for SMEs and enabling them to showcase their products and services to the rest of the world.

Also speaking, MD/CEO of Eros Crafted, Ehis Eros, stated that, the organisation of the fair by the bank is a welcome development for the growth and visibility of products made by Nigerians.

Eros said, the development will help SMEs to improve their sales figures,advising the bank to provide credit facilities to SMEs to enable them employ more people and buy equipment.

The co-founder of Zorkle, a clothing brand, Mr. Ahmed Akinsemoyin, said the bank should keep the fair growing and encourage other indigenous businesses to join the platform created for Made By Nigerians products.

He said the market is showing that a lot of Nigerians want to experience products made by fellow Nigerians and advised the bank to sustain the momentum behind the effort to create the Nigerian brand.

According to him, the Nigerian business space is still at a level that is still crawling and there is room for growth and expansion but there is need for an enabling environment to enable businesses to maximise the local and export markets.

As part of its commitment to the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and the economy, Sterling Bank Plc recently created the Made-By-Nigerians platform and hosted a hybrid international trade fair to showcase products registered on the platform.

The fair was characterised by physical and virtual exhibitions, workshops, discounts, freebies, huge deals, games, refreshments, and entertainment, among others.

Some of the exhibitors at the fair include; Spar Melori, Firoti, February by Munirah, Lola Signature, Belmot Stitches, Mandry Luxury, Zorkle, Marble Stitches, Adire Lounge, Ty-Tys Designs, Dang Lifestyle, Morin O and Nellies, among others.