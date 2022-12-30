Solar home systems brand in Nigeria, MySol Nigeria, has announced a new milestone of connecting 90,000 households to clean solar energy and the deep-rooted impact of its green energy solutions on 450,000 lives across Nigeria.

Making the announcement in Lagos, managing director, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Bankole Cardoso, said “this latest achievement further underlines our unwavering commitment to improving the livelihoods of people in Nigeria, particularly those in underserved and unserved rural communities “MySol is proof of our belief that innovative off-grid solutions are an important part of solving the problem of inadequate power generation and supply, which is a major challenge in many African countries, including Nigeria”, he added, while congratulating his team on reaching the 90,000-customer milestone.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Emmanuel Eguaroje, Head of Commercial, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, noted that the number of productive and commercial users, and those owning appliances has increased with MySol and other off-grid solutions. “ENGIE Energy Access is emerging as a key driver of socio-economic growth in Nigeria by making affordable, reliable off-grid solar solutions available to many more people. We are pleased to be contributing to the improved livelihoods of our customers and their families”, said Eguaroje.

The MySol portfolio ranges from simple systems that consist of bulbs to power a home or business as well as charge phones, to fan kits that deliver comfort, TV kits that provide customers access to information and entertainment as well as other accessories such as radio, speakers, and torches. The range also includes large Solar Home Systems that can power existing home appliances such as TV, fans, phones, laptops etc, as well as lighting.

ENGIE Energy Access is a subsidiary of ENGIE, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world’s lowest energy access rate – with more than half of its people unconnected. Solving this growing problem requires grand-scale innovation and this is what ENGIE Energy Access offers.