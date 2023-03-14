The chairman, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has charged the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Yakubu who stated this during a meeting with RECs yesterday in Abuja said he would not accept any excuse for failure, warning that he would hold each REC responsible for any lapses that occur in any state.

The chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday said the meeting with the RECs was held to essentially discuss final preparations for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections as well as other supplementary elections scheduled for 18th March.

He stated that the RECs pledged their commitment and readiness to conduct free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.

The meeting with RECs, LEADERSHIP learnt, is to discuss ways to avert the glitches experienced in uploading results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections to the Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

LEADERSHIP reports that the presidential and National Assembly elections raised questions about the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and IReV Portal deployed by the commission to enhance the credibility of the electoral process.