Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has picked holes in the recent calls by some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Late last week, the North West zone vice chairman of the APC, Salihi Lukman ,called on Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State to resign his position as the ruling party’s national chairman.

Lukman’s call was followed by others from certain quarters within the APC.

However, Governor Sule who spoke during a meeting with former aspirants of the APC in Lafia, the state capital yesterday, faulted the call, insisting that it was untimely, and unnecessarily.

Sule said for a party that is still facing governorship/state assembly elections, the call on Adamu to quit was diversionary.

He said the successes recorded during the presidential/National Assembly elections were enough reasons for the party to move in unity into the governorship/ state assembly elections.

He said, “At a time when we are having these successes, we saw in the news media that some people are calling for the resignation of the national chairman and we condemn that call, especially at a time like this. The gentleman who has worked so hard, even at his age, going round everywhere with our presidential candidate for the campaigns, meetings and several initiatives taken to tackle various issues, for someone to call for his resignation at the middle of elections, that is uncalled for, unfair, that is pure wickedness, rude and completely unnecessary.

“For us in Nasarawa State, we are condemning that call not just because the national chairman is from Nasarawa State but because we strongly believe this is not the time for it,” Governor Sule added.

In his remarks at the meeting, Hon Kasim Mohammed Kasim, who led the delegation, said the aspirants for various positions were in the Government House to reaffirm their support for Governor Sule’s re-election.

He said, “Your Excellency, we want to seize this opportunity to thank you sincerely for your support for all APC aspirants in Nasarawa State and for your love as a father. This is to tell you that we are doing our best, by the special grace of God, for your re-election and the continuation of this administration.”