The three major political parties in Taraba State—All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigerians People Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)— have filed candidates in preparation for the February 3, 2024 bye election for Jalingo/Yoro/Zing federal constituency in Taraba state.

The bye election is to fill the void created by the passing of Hon. Ismaila Meihanchi, who died shortly after receiving a certificate of return upon winning the election for the Jalingo/Yoro/Zing federal constituency under the platform of the PDP.

While the PDP nominated Sadiq Tafida Abbas as their flag bearer for the election, the APC selected Aminu Maleh, a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency.

The NNPP nominated Aminu Liman, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) nominated Innocent Jabanyang for the upcoming election scheduled to be held on February 3rd.

LEADERSHIP has reliably gathered that while the PDP is striving to solidify the structure which the late Maihanchi used to secure the election, the two major opposition parties in the state, NNPP and APC, are forming an alliance to secure the seat.

Abbas, the PDP candidate, addressed journalists shortly after winning the primaries, expressing readiness to reclaim the seat. He said that all the ten aspirants who contested against him decided to step down in the spirit of unity and to build a strong team to defeat other candidates in the bye-election.