The former commissioner of the Yobe State Ministry of Transport and Energy, Hon Musa Mustapha has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Yobe East Senatorial Bye-election slated for February.

The Yobe East Senatorial seat was declared vacant when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Yobe East Senatorial District Senator, Ibrahim Gaidam as the Minister of Police Affairs.

Mustapha, known as ‘Kulas’ emerged winner after polling 356 out of the 357 votes cast, his only opponent, Salisu Sanda scored zero while one vote was declared invalid.

The primary elections which took place at the August 27 Stadium, Damaturu on Saturday was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee chaired by Ibrahim Masari while Ibrahim Jalo served as the secretary.

In an acceptance speech, Mustapha promised to protect the interests of the people of Yobe East Senatorial District (Zone A) in the 10th National Assembly.

He thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Yobe State APC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka for their leadership in steering the affairs of the party to victory at all times.

He also thanked the delegates for believing in APC as a party and casting their votes for him adding that he will justify the confidence reposed in him.