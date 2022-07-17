Members of Cross River State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Cross River State Council Saturday elected Nsa Gill Of Nation newspaper as their new chairman.

Nsa is to pilot the union affairs for a period of three years before new elections would be conducted.

He pulled 76 votes while his chronicles newspaper contender Mr. Okar Ibor, the immediate past council secretary pulled 50 votes.

Others are Chronicles newspaper News Editor, Mr. Solomon Azu, pulled 64 votes to defeat his opponent Mr. Judex Okoro of the Daily Sun Newspaper who scored 59 votes for the position of the State Secretary.

For the position of Financial Secretary, Miss Archibong Iso, of Nigeria Television Authority NTA, scores 85 votes to outwits her Political opponent Miss. Veronica Imaji, of the Cross River State Ministry of Information scores 41 votes.

In his post election speech,Mr. Nsa Gill, promised to do everything within his reach to ensure that every member of the union is carried along.

He pledged to organised capacity building workshops to boost capacity of members,work towards uplifting the welfare of members which he said was sacrosanct.

In his earlier remarks, Vice President Zone F(South South), Mr. Opaka Dokubo, preaches unity, together and oneness, calling on members to look into plights of members.

“Your Colleague’s problem should be your problem” stressing that with unity and speaking in one voice, the sky.

He challenged the newly elected leadership to do everything within their reach to ensure that the union secretariat is given a facelift as it has been done in other states.