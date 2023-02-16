Cadbury Nigeria Plc has been certified as a Top Employer in Africa for the third consecutive year.

Cadbury Nigeria also emerged second place in the Top Employer in Nigeria category, this year.

The Top Employers were recognised in a global virtual event organised by the Top Employers Institute, recently. To earn Top Employer certification from the Amsterdam-based Institute, businesses are evaluated against a rigorous list of entry criteria and participate in an HR Best Practices Survey. Mondelēz International was awarded Top Employer status in Nigeria.

In a statement, managing director of Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye said: “the fact that we got certified for the third year running attests to our consistency of purpose, and commitment to doing what is right.

“The Top Employer certification further validates the fact that our people policies and practices are world-class. We will continue to champion policies that promote harmony in the workplace.”

Human Resources director, Cadbury Nigeria, Wole Odubayo said: “we are excited to add the Top Employer 2023 to the numerous awards already received by Cadbury Nigeria. We continue to benchmark our practices against the best in the industry and continue to improve our processes and systems.

“This certification from Top Employer recognises the best companies to work for in Nigeria and Africa.

nal awards and recognitions received by the Company is a testimony to the great work we have done. We will continue to help create and drive a great place to work and position us as employer of choice in the market for talents.”

According to the statement, issued by the company’s Corporate Communications and Government Affairs manager for West Africa, Frederick Mordi, the firm also won eight awards at the prestigious HR People Magazine awards, one of Nigeria’s top HR platforms, in 2022.

Some of the awards included ‘Employer of Choice’ (under 1000 employees); ‘Outstanding in Talent Management’; and ‘HR Team of the Year.’ ‘HR Champion Award’ went to Adeboye, who beat five other managing directors that were nominated as well, for their role modelling and championing HR initiatives.