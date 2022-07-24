The Association of Nigerian Women in Sports (NAWIS) has sent out a congratulatory message commending former Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala, who was last night in Morocco, named African Women Players of the 2021/2022 Season.

In a press statement, by her National President Prof. Mrs. Bola Adeyanju the Association praised Asisat Oshoala who won the top award for a record fifth time, for her patriotism, dedication to football at both her present club, FC Barcelona Faminine, and the Nation’s Senior women team, the Falcons.

Prof. Mrs. Bola Adeyanju further described the striker as a perfect role model of how the Girl child should be empowered, through a fusion of sports and education, and in leadership.

Until last night, Oshoala and her compatriot, Perpetua Nkwocha were joint four-time winners of the gong, for Africa Women player of the year.