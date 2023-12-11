Super Falcons and Barcelona Femini striker, Asisat Oshoala, has added another feather to her cap, winning the illustrious African Women’s Player of the Year for a record-extending 6th time.

Oshoala, beat South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to the award.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Barcelona Femeni’s UEFA Women’s Champions League success last season.

Oshoala was adjudged the best African female football in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

The Barcelona Femeni star becomes the first woman to claim the award for a record sixth time.

Recall Oshoala was also a 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee.