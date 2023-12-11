Aisha Salihu Malkohi, also known as Ummitah or Arab Money, and her husband, Abubakar Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud, appeared before Justice Aisha Mahmud of the Kano State High Court on Friday, December 8th, to face charges of misappropriating N410,518,000.

The couple stands accused of several offenses, including obtaining N225,259,000 under false pretenses for the purported purchase and supply of 64 cars from Saudi Arabia.

Malkohi pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The arrest follows a petition filed by Farida Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohammed Abdulrahman, who allege that Malkohi, in collaboration with her husband, defrauded them of their hard-earned money under the guise of supplying cars, gold, electronics, and kitchen utensils from Saudi Arabia.

An extensive investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that Malkohi, through her company Golden Grass Hill International Ltd and her husband’s Zenith Bank account, collected a total of N410,518,000 from the victims.

Further investigations revealed the diversion of these funds into multiple bank accounts.

EFCC counsel Zarami Mohammed requested a trial date, while defense counsel G.I. Abubakar submitted a bail application. Mohammed opposed the bail request, leading Justice Mahmud to adjourn the case until December 15th, 2023, for a ruling on bail and ordering Malkohi’s remand in EFCC custody until then.