CAF Coaching Instructors’ Course Commences In Abuja

The first-of-its-kind CAF Coaching Instructors’ Course to be conducted on Nigerian soil was flagged off at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, with President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressing a sense of fulfilment with the calibre of instructor sent by the Confederation of African Football to conduct the course.

CAF Elite Instructor and FIFA Technical Expert Abrham Mebratu from Ethiopia will take charge of the different aspects of the training programme, which has 15 of Nigeria’s elite coaches participating.

“CAF has sent us one of the very best in the field. I urge you to follow this very unique programme and the different modules with rapt attention, so that you can gain so much to pass onto other Nigerian coaches in subsequent courses,” NFF President Gusau said in a speech read on his behalf by the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

Sanusi implored the participants to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Federation by being diligent and assiduous in the training programme, and learning enough to impart to fellow coaches “as we hope to have more of these courses going forward.”

NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen, a former Captain and Head Coach of the Super Eagles, is among the group of 15 participants, which also includes Isah Ladan Bosso, former Super Eagles’ captain Daniel Amokachi, Alphonsus Dike, Stanley Eguma, Wemimo Oni Mathew, Henry Abiodun, Sam John Obuh, Edema Fuludu, Bala Nikyu and Lawrence Ndaks.

Also at the occasion were NFF Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme; NFF Director of Communications, Mr. Ademola Olajire; NFF Director of Competitions, Ms Ruth David; Deputy Director (Technical), Dr. Robinson Okosun and; Assistant Director (Technical), Mr. Abdulrafiu Yusuf.