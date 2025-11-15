In a major push to enhance the fan experience for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a free e-visa program for all international attendees.

The initiative, announced Friday, is a direct response to soaring global demand for the tournament. Citizens from countries that typically need a visa to enter Morocco can now obtain one free of charge through the official YALLA platform.

“Electronic visas to enter Morocco, obtained through the YALLA app are now free of charge for supporters attending the competition, which runs from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026,” CAF said in a statement on its website.

The governing body said the announcement comes amid growing global demand for Africa’s biggest football event, with more fans booking tickets.

It explained that fans need two documents, a fan identification and an e-visa, to stay in Morocco and enter football stadiums throughout the tournament.

“A Fan ID is mandatory for entry to all stadiums and official Fan Areas. Supporters can apply for both the Fan ID and e-visa in one place inside the YALLA app, streamlining travel and stadium

“The Fan ID application and e-visa request are completed seamlessly within the YALLA app, ensuring a faster, easier and secure experience for international visitors and local fans alike,” the statement added.

To apply, fans are urged to download the YALLA app on Google Play or the App Store, or visit the official YALLA website, complete the Fan ID form, and, if required, submit the e-visa request.

Once approved, supporters can purchase match tickets on the CAF ticketing platform.

“The new measures are designed to deliver a seamless, secure fan experience for Africa’s showpiece event that will be played across nine stadiums in six cities,” CAF said.

With Morocco hosting for the first time since 1988, the continent’s biggest football festival returns to North Africa amid high expectations, fierce rivalries, and a new generation of African stars ready to make their mark.