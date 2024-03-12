Barrister Prada Uzodimma, daughter of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has congratulated the recipients of the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG) as they successfully joined the ranks of Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

She extended her heartfelt congratulations and goodwill to the 10 beneficiaries of the grant, who made the 2024 call to Bar ceremony, acknowledging their dedication and hard work in passing their examinations.

According to her, “the PUSG is a collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative between Barrister Uzodimma and Principle Legal Consult, aimed to support deserving yet financially disadvantaged law students across Nigeria, providing them with a pathway to achieve their legal aspirations.”

Barrister Uzodimma proudly noted that all the 10 scholars from the 2022 cohort have successfully completed their law degrees, “a testament to their commitment and the effectiveness of the PUSG initiative.”

She encouraged the new legal professionals to embody the values of integrity, intellect, and justice as they embark on their legal careers, making them exemplary representatives of the PUSG ethos.

The UK-trained legal icon added that “the PUSG, along with its partners, is dedicated to facilitating career opportunities for its alumni to further their professional growth.”

Reflecting on the PUSG’s journey, Barrister Uzodimma recalled its inception in 2021 in collaboration with Principle Legal Consult, starting with five beneficiaries.

According to her, the scholarship, inspired by her desire to invest in the future of bright, aspiring lawyers, has since supported 30 law students, with plans to open applications for the 2024 cycle.

Barrister Uzodimma, therefore, reaffirmed PUSG’s commitment to ease the difficulties for indigent but aspiring young lawyers across Nigeria to enable them realize their dreams of becoming lawyers.

She emphasised the importance of giving back and providing opportunities to those who are in need, highlighting the transformative impact of the PUSG on the lives of its beneficiaries.

“A lot of people often ask why I decided to launch the Prada Uzodimma Scholarship Grant, and my answer remains that we are investing in the future of young aspiring lawyers, we are giving them the opportunity they deserve,” she added.