The Management of Kaduna Electric (KE) has reacted to the strike action embarked upon by members of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), describing it as completely unjustified and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

The power Distribution Company (DisCo) noted that the resort to a strike action by the electricity workers at the start of the holy month of Ramadan would inflict discomfort on hapless Nigerians.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, on Tuesday, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP, said the Union’s demand for payment of outstanding pension arrears, which is the supposed justification for its strike action, were debts accumulated under two previous managements of the DisCos, questioning why the union failed to prioritise the payments then until now.

“For the union to choose this path at the very start of the Holy month of Ramadan and inflict more discomfort on hapless Nigerians by embarking on an ill-advised strike and forcing staff from carrying out their legitimate duties says a lot about its motive.

“For emphasis, the union’s demand for payment of outstanding pension arrears which is the supposed justification for forcing misery on citizens is part of the historic debts accumulated under two previous managements. One wonders why the union failed to prioritize the payments then until now. This is a clear indication that the union has other motives yet unknown to us.

“Since his assumption of office in January this year, the Administrator has demonstrated willingness to work with the unions to move Kaduna Electric forward. He has held series of meetings with them to get their buy-in into his plans to turn the company around. It therefore beggars belief why NUEE has chosen the route of industrial action instead of coming round to discuss whatever perceived grievance it may have.

“The Management’s commitment to employee welfare is unwavering, and we have consistently engaged in open dialogue to address concerns. It is on record that staff enjoyed a salary increment in the CEO’s very first month in office in addition to a commitment to pay salaries when due. He has also committed to a plan to offset all liabilities as more resources become available.

“This strike action does no good to anyone but some individuals whose motive is still unclear. We urge our esteemed customers to disregard it and go about their dealings with us unhindered,” Abdullahi stated.