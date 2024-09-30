Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) president, Samuel Eto’o has been handed a six-month ban by a Fifa disciplinary panel, from attending any international matches involving the Central African country .

The former Barcelona and Chelsea striker was sanctioned following breaches of two articles of the world governing body’s disciplinary code.

The ban was issued in connection with the Under-20 Women’s World Cup last-16 game between Cameroon and Brazil on September 11, which the South Americans won 3-1 after extra time.

According to a Fifa statement, external articles relating to offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials were breached at the game in Bogota, Colombia, which Eto’o attended.

The 43-year-old is now prevented from attending all football matches involving men’s and women’s representative sides from Cameroon, covering all categories and age groups.

Fifa said the sanction would come into force immediately and that Eto’o had been notified of the decision.

Cameroon’s men face Kenya in a qualification double-header for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in October.

Eto’o had chaired a meeting in Douala earlier on Monday to discuss preparations ahead of the visit of the Harambee Stars on October 11.