The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, said it dropped the money laundering charges against celebrity cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye (also known as Bobrisky) because of his confessional statement on Naira notes abuse.

This was just as the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said it did not put Bobrisky inside general cell population at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre to serve his imprisonment because he is a transgender and has female features which could have exposed him to sexual abuse.

The two agencies explained their positions when they appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on EFCC and Correctional Service investigating the alleged N15 million bribe by the crossdresser to have money laundering charges against him dropped by EFCC and enjoy preferential accommodation by NCoS.

The EFCC prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari, told the Committee that the charges of money laundering was dropped based on Bobrisky’s confessional statement on naira notes abuse in court, adding that it was within the Commission’s power to amend charges against suspects.

“There is no form of financial inducement to any member of the commission. All we did was in line with the core values of the commission,” she noted.

Also, while testifying before the Legislative Committee, Deputy Controller of Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Michael Anugwa, declared that: “We didn’t put Bobrisky inside General Cell Population because he is a Transgender and has female features.

“If we had put him in General Cell with the rest inmates, they would have ‘Kpaied’ Bobrisky overnight. Kirikiri Prison is filled with lots of hardened criminals who are convicted rapists and even many convicted for sodomy.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky was absent at the House of Representatives’ probe as his lawyer, Avwerosuoghene Omuvwie, told the lawmakers that his client could not honour the invitation of the panel due to ill-health.

However, when the committee questioned that he provided it with evidence from Bobrisky’s doctor on his health status, the counsel said he had no such document.

When called upon to testify, Martins Vincent Otse (also known as VeryDarkMan), who published the audio recording in which Bobrisky allegedly claimed that he bribed EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service officials, declined comments, saying he won’t say anything because Bobrisky was absent.

He said:m”I don’t know why I will be here and the person who made these allegations is not here.

“Bobrisky said in the voice note that there is a godfather. Maybe the godfather told him not to come. He has disrespected this committee by not coming here.

“You are already threatening me with arrest. If you detain me, I will stay in the cell. If Bobrisky is not here, I will not say anything. If I say anything, let me die.”

However, the Committee members ordered VeryDarkMan to return and answer questions, adopting his claims, or risk being detained by the parliament.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ginger Obinna, stressed that VeryDarkMan cannot dictate the proceedings, including Bobrisky’s presence, as that decision lies with the Committee.

He said: “You are not expected to dictate to us whether Bobrisky comes here or not, it is left to us to decide, we can also compel him to come before us we can invoke our powers to arrest him.

“We can compel Bobrisky to appear before us and even arrest him if necessary.

“Your allegations have led to the invitation of top government officials, so it’s imperative you speak to these allegations. You are here already to testify, I will advise you go ahead, don’t let anyone deceive you. To the lawyer, please advise your client.”