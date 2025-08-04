Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has described the ongoing campaign ahead of the 2027 general election as illegal and diversionary.

Speaking on Channels Television Programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, the learned silk called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to draw the attention of politicians, including the government and those constituting the government to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“As far as the Electoral Act, 2022 is concerned, the ongoing election campaign is illegal. Totally illegal. It’s also diversionary. Because what Nigerians expect now, what the law provides is governance of the country without disruption.

“So it’s not time yet to campaign. And I do hope that INEC would draw the attention of politicians, including the government, including those who constitute the government to deliver provisions of the electoral act. There is no provision yet. There is no room yet for campaigning in Nigeria.

“Two years ahead of election. It’s not part of our law. If the people in power want to amend the law, that should be done. I will say that. And the media must help Nigeria, particularly when it’s time to campaign. We must take politicians out of the cocoon of ethnicity, religion and other primordial consideration.

“We must address the problems that are confronting our people. If you say you want to replace those who are in power, what is your solution? The electricity crisis, crisis in the education system, bad roads and other problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

“What do you want to do there? For those who are in power, you have to consult with the people. Confide in local governments in the country. Local governments that are known to the people. We must ensure that this country is run on the basis of rule of law. That’s not what is going on now,” Falana said.

He decried that that the 2027 elections are still ahead yet, politicians have commenced campaigns almost three or six months ago. “When is the government going to govern the country? And that is why the law has set out, when election campaigns will start, when it can end. It cannot be a business of four years,” he said.

Commenting on the recent charge by President Bola Tinubu to state governors to ‘wet the ground’ at the grassroots, Falana said, “We are now with the current norm which implies that some wetting of the ground has taken place, but as far as the masses of our people are concerned, things are getting tougher by the day because of the harsh economic crisis in the country, which the president recognised on that occasion.”

He added that Nigerians all over the country are complaining that things were getting tougher for them. “Therefore, the president was appealing to the APC governors to wet the ground more. With profound respect, I think the matter has gone beyond appealing to governors and other stakeholders in the system.

“The National Social Investment Programme Agency Act of 2023 has imposed a duty on the federal government to fund the Youth Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme, National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, and the Conditional Cash Grant Programme.

“These programmes are designed to alleviate poverty as far as poor people are concerned. We are talking about poverty-stricken Nigerians,” the senior advocate of Nigeria stressed.