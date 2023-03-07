The Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alerted the Nigeria Police Force and the public especially residents of the State on a fake letter in circulaton purportedly written by the association regarding the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

A disclaimer issued by the State CAN secretary, Rev. Caleb Ma’aji, on Tuesday, called on the Police to unravel the mystery about the letter and investigate the source in order to bring the authors, who impersonated the CAN leadership, to book.

“The attention of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on Social Media and other platforms in the name of CAN pretending that the letter was written and signed by the CAN Chairman, Rev Joseph John Hayab.

“CAN want the public to note the following: The letterhead with the fake press statement is a counterfeit with a made-up office address, and fake stories, and carries a fabricated signature of the Chairman.

“In CAN’s constitution, it was the duty of the CAN Secretary to write letters for circulation and not the Chairman.

“The wording of the letter is not from CAN

This letter disclaiming the fake letter is on CAN’s original letterhead which is different from the counterfeit letter. The said meeting and oath-taking mentioned in the fake letter only exist in the wildest imagination of the writer and are false.

“Accordingly, the firm position of CAN Kaduna state on the fake letter is that: Christians and the general public should kindly disregard the fake letter as it is the handy work of mischief makers desperate to fuel a crisis between Muslims and Christians in the state.

“CAN request the police to investigate the source of the fake letter and bring the impersonator(s) to face the full wrath of the law

“CAN understand that the authors of the false press statement are desperate and they aim to confuse the electorate in the state who are resilient to choose whom they want to be the next governor.

“CAN thanks the Christendom and the general public in the state for their resolve to vote in leaders with a willingness to work for unity and peace ensuring equity and justice, regardless of religious or ethnic background and calls on all eligible voters to come out en mass to during the gubernatorial election on Saturday, 11th March 2023,” the disclaimer stated.

CAN, therefore, appealed for calm and tolerance to guarantee peaceful conduct of the March 11, 2023 elections in the State.