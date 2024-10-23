The Abia State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned a tax policy imposed on church signposts by the Governor Alex Otti-led administration.

In a letter to Governor Otti by the state chairman of the association, Rev. Ojo Ojo Uduma, and its Secretary, Rev. Dr. Francis E. Okere, CAN expressed dismay that Abia is the only state in Nigeria demanding such tax from churches.

The apex Christian body maintained that the policy could compel Christians in the state to perceive the “regime as anti-church,” noting that Christians should not be forced to pay for church signposts in ‘God’s own state’.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Abia State Chapter, we write to express our displeasure over the State Government’s Policy of compelling churches to be paying taxes on their signposts. As a Christian and God’s own state, it is regrettable that Abia State is the only State in the whole federation that is taxing churches on their signposts.

“We therefore, passionately plead with Your Excellency as a matter of urgency, to carefully look into this matter and possibly rescind this policy to avoid compelling the Body of Christ in the State from seeing this regime as being anti-church,” CAN said in the letter.

The religious body demanded a round table meeting from the state governor to address the tax policy.

CAN however reiterated its support for the state government notwithstanding the tax policy differences.

“Furthermore, Sir, Leaders of the Christian Body in the State can be invited for a roundtable discussion on the way forward over this very little but delicate issue,” the letter read.