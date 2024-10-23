The federal government has dropped money laundering charges against Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of cryptocurrency firm, Binance Holdings.

The Binance Executive had been facing money laundering trial for about six months since his arrest in Nigeria.

The prosecuting agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), announced the withdrawal of the charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

The EFCC said the withdrawal of the charges against Mr Gambaryan, a United States citizen, was because the accused is merely an employee of Binance.

Mark Mordi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) representing Gambaryan, agreed with the prosecution, saying that his client was not involved in the company’s broader financial decisions.

Details Later…