Following the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make peace with bandits for Nigerians to experience peace.

Sheikh Gumi was reacting to the recent ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas facilitated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Gumi, who made his position known on his verified Facebook page throuhg a cryptic post on Monday, said Tinubu government should use the United States of America’s peace model which he noted involved the Hamas, whom the Western world once described as “terrorists”.

Gumi wrote: “Peace between Israel and Hamas they term as terrorists brokered by USA. Who said there is no peace with terrorists? Make peace with bandits and let us have peace.”