The Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship on Nigeria (PFN) in Minna, Niger State in collaboration with the Deeper Christian life Bible Church has begun the mobilization of over 300,000 worshippers to attend the forthcoming Global Crusade with Dr. Williams Kumuyi slated to hold September.

The crusade, which is one of such series in recent times, is expected to bring spectacular miracles, salvation of souls, and deliverance of the oppressed by the devil.

The Niger State overseer, Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor Shettima Musa, disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Minna, the Niger State Capital.

Musa also assured participants of decent accommodation and transportation for the six days event fixed for September 22 – 27, 2022 at the Trade Fair Complex, Shango, Abuja Road, Minna, Niger State.

Kumuyi will be ministering alongside an international guest music minister, Paul Baloche.

Musa said, ‘’By God’s grace, we are planning and already increasing our publicity in various television, radio, newspaper and online outfits for us to catch at least, three hundred thousand participants and invitees at the Alpha location, Trade fair complex, Minna which is the venue of the crusade ground, people are also coming from all over the State to congregate at the crusade ground for the specified six good days’’.