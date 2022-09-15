The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has commissioned 24 road signage strategically located in different parts of the nation’s capital city.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the permanent secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola said the world would be a better place for all if both well-placed individuals and organisations imbibe the culture of giving back to society from their wealth.

Bello said that the roadmap construction company which donated the 24 road signage, has not just shown its commitment to corporate social responsibility, but has set a record that will inspire others.

The minister said the road signage has added to the aesthetic of the nation’s capital and is profitable for the safe navigation of motorists and residents, thereby calling on other Nigerians to join in making Abuja’s dreams and projects a reality.

“I wish therefore to commend Roadmap Construction Ltd for this laudable project and urge more well-meaning organisations to emulate this noble gesture by giving back to society and contributing towards building the FCT of our collective dreams.

“Projects like this not only improve the aesthetics of the city’s landscape but also reduce dangers to lives and properties occasioned by accidents on our roads and highways as a result of insufficient road signage,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the chief executive officer of Roadmap Construction Company, Julius Irumundomon said the idea of donating the road signage was birthed 14 years ago when he and his friend hugely suffered to locate their desired destination in Maitama Abuja, due to a lack of readable signage.