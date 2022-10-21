President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council.

In a statement he personally signed, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Archbishop Okoh said the inclusion of the names of some outgoing officials of CAN in the revised list is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship. He disclosed that the association commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.

The Archbishop stated that at the end of the probe, CAN would take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body.

According to the statement, “My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.

“Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.

“I want to use this medium to assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.