National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has assisted survivors of cholera epidemic in Gombe State with relief materials.

Recently, cholera broke out in the state and killed not fewer than 10 people even as 600 others got infected with the disease.

LEADERSHIP reports that the items were presented to the beneficiaries through the state government where the deputy governor of the state Manassah Daniel Jatau received them on behalf of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

While presenting the items to the state government, the representative of the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the items were given out to alleviate the sufferings of the survivors of the epidemic in the state.

He tasked the government to ensure judicious distribution to the beneficiaries and the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the items.

Responding, the deputy governor expressed appreciation to the agency for coming to the aid of the victims of cholera in the state.

“The down pour we witnessed this year came with adverse effect of flooding which led to devastation on humanity including cholera infection.

“The disease affected over 600 people across seven local government areas in the state as against the five local government areas reported by NEMA. May I call on NEMA to reconsider their assistance, since they made provision for five local governments,” he pleaded.