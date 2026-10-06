LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group has trained its editorial staff on digital transformation and the future of journalism.

The training, which focused on equipping journalists with the skills and mindset required to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape, is aimed at preparing the organisation’s editorial team for the growing shift from traditional print journalism to digital platforms.

The two-day training, held in Abuja was conducted by Canadian journalism experts, Michael Cooke and Murdoch Davis of Journalists for Human Rights (JHR).

Speaking during the training on Tuesday, Cooke warned that the future of print journalism remained uncertain, noting that the disruption affecting newspapers was not limited to Nigeria but was being experienced across several countries, including Canada, the United States, Norway, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and India.

According to him, the fact that print newspapers continue to generate substantial revenue does not guarantee that the business model will remain sustainable indefinitely.

“The future of print is uncertain. We may not know what is on the other side, but we must move forward rather than remain where the industry is declining,” he said.

Cooke stressed that journalists and media organisations must recognise the changing realities of the industry and prepare for the future rather than wait until declining revenue and job losses force them to act.

However, Cooke said uncertainty about the future of print should not automatically be interpreted as the death of newspapers, but should serve as a call for innovation, adaptation and preparedness.

Also speaking, Davis urged LEADERSHIP staff to ensure that discussions about digital transformation translated into concrete decisions and measurable action.

He said media organisations embarking on digital transformation must regularly review their objectives, assess their current realities and determine whether their plans were producing the desired results.

“Discussions don’t always lead to decisions, and decisions don’t always lead to action,” Davis said.

He also cautioned against allowing the transition to digital journalism to become solely about publishing fast news and quick updates at the expense of quality and investigative reporting.

According to him, the growing emphasis on speed and immediate online publication could weaken the connection between digital journalism and deeper reporting if newsrooms were not deliberate about preserving quality journalism.

“We need to constantly be looking at what we have underway that represents deeper reporting that we value the most, and then what is our plan for that reporting?

“Accelerate the ship while print is giving you money,” he advised.

He further encouraged media organisations to explore ways of generating additional short-term revenue from their loyal subscribers and newspaper buyers to support digital transformation.

Earlier, the Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Azu Ishiekwene

emphasised the need for the newspapers to look beyond its traditional print model if it wanted to remain sustainable.

He said the realities facing the newspaper industry demonstrated the urgency of exploring new opportunities, particularly through digital transformation.

“That is a demonstration of the situation we face and why we have to start looking elsewhere if we truly want to be sustainable,” he said.

He also addressed the need for cultural change within the newsroom, particularly the relationship between experienced journalists from the traditional newspaper environment and younger staff members working in the digital space.

Moderating the training, the managing editor of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mrs Raliat Ahmed Yusu, urged participants to remain committed and pay close attention to the sessions.

She encouraged the journalists to actively participate in the discussions and use the opportunity to improve their professional skills.