Fresh kidnappings in Millennium City, Kaduna State, have heightened fears among residents after suspected kidnappers abducted about six people from Nuru Suraj Estate in the early hours of Tuesday, with military personnel reportedly rescuing some of the victims.

The attack has renewed concerns over the safety of residents in the developing residential community, which has witnessed repeated abductions despite security operations targeting suspected kidnapping gangs and their alleged informants.

A resident, who identified herself as Maman Hamid and lives close to the victims’ houses, told a news platform that the attackers gained access to the estate through its second gate before carrying out the operation.

Hamid said the incident threw residents into panic, adding that military personnel pursued the suspected kidnappers and rescued some of the victims, although the assailants escaped.

The number of people rescued and the whereabouts of those still missing were not immediately established as of the time of filing this report.

The latest attack comes less than two weeks after police authorities reportedly announced the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and four alleged informants during operations around Millennium City and Maraban Rido on October 12, with AK-47 rifles recovered.

The arrests had raised expectations that sustained intelligence-led operations could disrupt kidnapping networks operating around the area.

However, Tuesday’s incident has renewed questions about the security of residential estates and the effectiveness of measures to prevent armed men from gaining access to homes.

Millennium City was also the scene of the October 6 abduction of Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their six-month-old daughter, Fatima, from Alrahus Estate.