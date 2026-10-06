The European Union (EU) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure strict adherence to electoral rules and regulations in the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said INEC should build on what he described as the commission’s achievements in the recent Osun State governorship election to ensure credible, free and fair elections in 2027.

Mignot spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the World Press Conference and National Stakeholders Meeting organised by INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said credible elections remained critical to preventing post-election violence, stressing that the EU was interested in the democratic process and welfare of Nigerians rather than supporting any particular candidate or political party.

According to him, the EU does not take its relationship with Nigeria for granted and would continue to support the country’s democratic development.

Mignot said, “The only antidote to post-election violence is free, fair and credible elections.”

He urged INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the rules governing the elections were respected.

The ambassador also reaffirmed the EU’s continued engagement with Nigeria’s democratic process. The EU has already announced plans to deploy an Electoral Expert Mission for the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantelle, called on INEC to maintain neutrality in the conduct of the elections.

Dantelle also urged security agencies involved in the electoral process to remain neutral and resist any attempt to use them for partisan purposes.

He said INEC and security agencies must conduct their responsibilities professionally and in accordance with the law to ensure that Nigerians have confidence in the electoral process.

The IPAC chairman stressed the need for all stakeholders, particularly the electoral commission and security agencies, to play their roles without bias.

Dantelle has previously emphasised the need for INEC, security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders to work towards free, fair and credible elections.