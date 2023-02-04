The University of Ottawa, a university in Canada has opened opportunities for Nigerians to utilise their scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students.

The need to get education and international exposure has always been on the minds of many Nigerian youths. There has been calls for oversea institutions especially in North America to deepen their scholarship programme for international students.

The University of Ottawa disclosed the new four-year entrance and excellence scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programmes in engineering, science or social sciences.

The university said: “this renewable scholarship is offered to citizens of African countries who are newly admitted to one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English by the faculties of Engineering, Science or Social Sciences.”

“Depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship worth at least $70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $50,000 over four years. Totaling more than $40.5 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university.

“It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study. The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programs across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition.”

The school opined that, “to help students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students. Eligibility criteria, programs available and conditions are presented on the school website.”