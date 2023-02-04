Experts in the surveying industry have urged the surveyors to build synergies against quacks in the profession.

They stated this yesterday, at the 2023, annual assembly of Registered Quantity Surveyors and Induction of Newly Registered Quantity Surveyors with the theme: Back to the future: Refocusing and remodeling the quantity surveying profession for globalisation” held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the former first Lady of Benue state, Arc Yemisi Suswan, said that going by this theme, “Back to the future: Refocusing and remodeling the quantity surveying profession for globalisation,” the Nigerian Quantity Surveyors have the intention to carefully address in this assembly, issues that can help them have a better focus in terms of standard professional service delivery which can be acceptable globally.

“I therefore counsel that this annual event should also continue to pursue some other issues still outstanding within the built industry generally, like proper planning, contract procurement, funding, execution of projects and cost management of project funds in order to give value to our esteemed clients, reduce the rate of construction cost over- runs to a bearable minimum tolerance.

“By inviting us here as colleagues in the industry, you are telling the whole world that, we professionals in the construction industry should unite for the purpose of tackling matters that relates to the socio-economic agenda of our nation Nigeria. It is therefore my earnest prayer that we succeed in our efforts to make the industry a unique and vibrant one.

“In carrying out construction projects as developer, make sure that all major professionals in the building industry were carried along at all levels of the construction have always carried out all my projects using Qualified Quantity surveyors because know the role they play in terms of construction cost management,” she said.

On his part, the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said that the ministry having beencommissioning housing projects across the country which quantity survey plays a key role.

The minister who was represented by director highway Construction and Rehabilitation federal ministry works and housing, Engr Folorunso Esan, explained that on the issue of funding by the board, you already have COREN and others which are enjoying government patronage, now we will make serious effort for the Quantity Surveyors Institute Of Nigeria and I think you can also talk to the National Assembly Members and I know some National Assembly Members are also quantity surveyors.

He said, “The federal government particularly the ministry is happy with the harmonia relationship within the board because right now we have crisis with the two board but the Quantity Surveyors Institute Of Nigeria is not one of them.

“On the newly inducted members, I want to inform you that your services are needed because we cannot go on without engaging quantity surveyors. So you are not in the wrong place. Quantity surveyors is a root and promising profession for you and I congratulate you and wish you all the best in your professional journey.

“We are identify with this your today’s theme and we will make sure that we stick with you in all your future endeavors because as I came in I saw somebody explaining the data you created which will help us in carrying our activities.”

Earlier, the president of the QSRBN, Murtala Aliyu, during his welcome address said that we want to bring before the Hon minister that we are one of the five bodies that are either funded or badly funded but we are not complaining. We survived on the little we raise from this annual event and the registration of members. Adding that the ministry should look into the matter.