Canon Central and North Africa has embarked on the Canon R Tour training in Nigeria bringing its mirrorless imaging technology solutions to the continent of Africa.

Through the R tour, Canon is also launching its revolutionary mirrorless range of products for the first time in Nigeria – the EOS R3, EOS R5 C, EOS R7, and EOS R10.

Canon hosted a Masterclass with Canon Certified trainer Austen Udoh, on its renowned mirrorless products, followed by an open exhibition that put on display some of

ADVERTISEMENT

Canon’s best products for the audiences to touch and try on August 23rd, 2022.

Furthermore, photography workshops wereheld on 24th and 25th August 2022 with Canon photographers who shed light on their best tips and tricks to use Canon’s revolutionary full-frame R system lineup.

On August 24th, the photography workshops will commence with

Canon ambassador Emanuel Oyeleke; photographer Victor Modo and influencer, Daniel Ehimen showcased Canon EOS R3, EOS R3 and EOS R5C.

Amine Djouahra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Canon Central and North Africa, Amine Djouahra said, “The objective behind setting up these different booths is for our end users, enthusiasts and customers, and media to really get up close and personal with Canon products to gather all the knowledge, and additional tips and tricks they need to use their Canon products optimally.

“We truly practice what we preach, and the R-tour is a living testimony of Canon’s commitment to get closer to its customers. It gives us an opportunity to connect, learn, teach, communicate, and co-create with our passionate end users who are as eager to interact with us, as we are with them. The roaring success of our previous R-tours in Africa highlights the mammoth efforts taken by Canon to build long-lasting relationships with our consumers,” remarked

“Nigeria is a land of creativity and is home to the second biggest film industry in the world, there is absolutely no doubt that the country needs best-in-class photography and videography products and that’s precisely what we do. Canon and Nigeria are a perfect match for each other, and I know that this R-tour will help us fortify this bond of creativity even further,” he added.

The EOS R3 offers all the familiarity and speed of Canon’s celebrated EOS-1 series, with the innovation and versatility of the pioneering EOS R System whereas the EOS R5 C is a powerful, hybrid cinema camera that combines the professional filmmaking features of the Cinema EOS range with the EOS R5C.

Centering its vision of getting closer to its customers and imaging community in Nigeria, Canon has set up various experiential booths to facilitate audiences in getting an authentic experience of the Canon universe. A total of five different experiential booths promises a thrilling ride for the participants.

Canon Central and North Africa has successfully launched its R-tour previously in Morocco, Egypt and Kenya and intends to continue this journey of building relationships by getting closer to its customers throughout the African continent.