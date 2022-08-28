The global forex broker OctaFX has unveiled Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors to mark xtend its 11th anniversary in Nigeria just as its trading accounts has reached 12 million across 150 countries.

The customer-driven move comes a few days after the widely revered broker announced its global rebranding effort. Today, clients from over 150 countries have opened more than 12 million trading accounts with the broker. To become even closer to its clients, OctaFX decided to adopt a fresh new look backed by refined colours, space-inspired elements, and a new logo.

The duo of Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka are the first set of ambassadors selected by the broker to help engage customers in the Nigerian forex market. Onakoya is a 27-year-old chess master who rose to prominence with his Chess in Slums Africa project. With the project, Onakoya has inspired hope and given a new breath of life to children from underserved communities in Nigeria.

Ambrose Ebuka, 21-year-old, has a 3-year experience in forex trading. He has held Forex webinars and seminars for students of several Nigerian universities and featured as guest speaker at several financial conferences.

Onakoya is joining OctaFX as Brand ambassador for charity. Ambrose Ebuka will serve as Brand ambassador for forex education, as the global forex broker continues to keep the focus on helping Nigerians attain their financial goals.

“Bringing Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors is a deliberate and strategic attempt to align further with the aspirations of Nigerians. We want to keep the focus on their goals with investments in knowledge acquisition and charitable initiatives. We are delighted to have Onakoya and Ebuka join us to achieve these”, the OctaFX press office said of the unveiling of the two brand ambassadors.

Speaking on his association with OctaFX, Tunde Onakoya said: ‘‘’Being a brand ambassador is a testament to the reality that I want to keep being the bridge between the children in underserved communities and their dreams, especially through impactful projects as a result of my collaboration with OctaFX.”

For Ebuka, partnering with OctaFX will give more Nigerians access to gaining financial freedom with information-driven forex trading. “I’ve known OctaFX to be a reliable broker consistently increasing in customer base with prudent initiatives in Nigeria.

“The brand shows concern about the financial success of Nigerians through easily accessible quality education on finances and I’m excited to associate with the brand to augment all of these with my experience and expertise as a dedicated forex trader. I believe that this partnership will aid Nigerians in achieving their financial goals through simplified forex education,” he said.

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking And Finance Review.