The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has described Amb Festus Chidera Okoye as one of the emerging young Nigerians with a remarkable track record in peace and sustainable development advocacy,

Amb. Okoye, according to a statement signed by Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, the International Spokesman of IAWPA, said that he has made a significant impact in his community.

He was recently inducted as an Eminent Peace Ambassador under the association during side events marking the observance of the United Nations International Day of Police Cooperation in Abuja.

Amb Festus Chidera Okoye is the CEO of the Festus Real Estate Ltd.

According to the statement, Amb. Okoye’s dedication to achieving Zero Poverty, one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, was truly commendable.

The statement described him as a beacon of hope for sustainable development, which has placed Amb. Okoye’s focus on eradicating poverty and showcasing his commitment to creating a better future for all. “His efforts align with the global agenda to promote economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.”

Amb. Nkweke also commended his ability to inspire others through peace advocacy. ”As a peace ambassador, Amb. Okoye’s advocacy extends beyond poverty eradication. He promotes peace and understanding, recognizing that sustainable development can only be achieved in a stable and secure environment,” he stated.

The association further stressed that he is a shining example for future generations. “Amb. Festus Chidera Okoye’s induction as an Eminent Peace Ambassador is a testament to his outstanding contributions to peace and sustainable development,” the statement further highlighted.

It is important to note that Amb. Okoye’s efforts focus on addressing the root causes of poverty, he also works to promote peace and understanding as essential components of sustainable development while onspiring others through his dedication, which serves as an inspiration to others.