Cardnosh, a new innovative digital remittance, and gift card brokerage company, dominates the market. Customers can take gift cards they will never use and exchange them for cash in as little as 5 minutes.

Today, we will look at its roots and answer questions such as, How was it founded?, What challenges has Cardnosh faced? What makes Cardnosh different?

Just A Baby

Cardnosh was founded in 2019 to help users in Nigeria make easy payments and redeem gift cards for cash online. Founders saw the need for a platform to provide a smooth flow of gift card sales in Africa. And that’s where it all started. Now, still just a baby, this company boasts an impressive 100,000 users and over 200,000 completed transactions in just two years! Those are some BIG baby steps! Evidence is seen in the reaction of the public on social media- Their presence in the space has skyrocketed with over 2,400 followers on their Facebook page, just over 4,000 followers on Twitter, and nearly 13,000 followers on Instagram.

So, you might be thinking, “Wow, they’ve had a pretty easy ride from birth.” Think again!

Trials and Tribulations

Just as a baby will fall countless times when learning how to walk and explore the world around them, so do ALL businesses. Especially in the beginning, Cardnosh struggled with gaining its footing in marketing. Attempting strategy after and channel after channel, Cardnosh determined which processes were not successful, branching out within the ones that were. After a long and grilling struggle, they finally figured out what works and replicated it, pushing out successful campaigns in an increasingly digital world.

Why Should I Choose Cardnosh?

Imagine waking up Christmas morning to find the gaming console you wanted isn’t under the tree. Instead, Grandma gives you a gift card to a stuffy restaurant that you would never eat at. With a sinking feeling in your heart, you politely think of your grandmother and tuck the gift card away in the back of your wallet, never to be considered again…… Cardnosh instantly brightens your day, allowing you to trade in that unwanted gift card for one that will help you put the present you wanted under the tree. Your day is now looking much brighter. Here’s the other great thing, when you receive a gift or purchase an item and then need to return it, most businesses will not give you cash. They will provide you with a gift card instead. Utilizing Cardnosh takes that gift card money and puts it back in your pocket- where it belongs.

As of the date that Cardnosh launched, no other vendor in the market had created a way to allow a mobile app. Trailblazing this innovation launched Cardnosh into a place of superiority. With the advantage of having greater convenience, Cardnosh quickly rose in popularity.

With a reliable way to trade unwanted gift cards for cash in the palm of their hand, customers choose Cardnosh for its transaction speed and low rates. As a result, Nigeria finally had a reliable, fast, and convenient way to manage their accounts and trade gift cards for cash.