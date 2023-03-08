CardVest, the popular gift card trading platform in Nigeria and Ghana, has recently unveiled a range of new features that are set to enhance the user experience of its customers. One of the most significant new features is the ability to receive crypto payouts, which is a major step forward for CardVest in terms of offering a wider range of payment options to users. This feature is expected to be popular with users who prefer to use cryptocurrencies for online transactions.

In addition to the crypto payout feature, CardVest has also introduced the ability to purchase gift cards directly from the platform, as well as the ability to purchase airtime and pay bills online. These new features make CardVest a one-stop-shop for all of its users’ financial needs. Furthermore, CardVest has expanded its support for more gift cards, making it even easier for users to trade their gift cards for cash or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Users can;

Sell Amazon gift cards for Naira

Sell eBay gift cards for Naira

Sell Google Play gift cards for Naira

Sell Steam gift cards for Naira

Sell Sephora gift cards for Naira

Sell Nordstrom gift cards for Naira

Sell Footlocker gift cards for Naira

Sell iTunes gift cards for Naira

Sell Walmart gift cards for Naira

Sell Xbox gift cards for Naira

Sell PlayStation gift cards for Naira

Sell Macy’s gift cards for Naira

Sell GameStop gift cards for Naira

Sell Netflix gift cards for Naira

Sell OneVanilla gift cards for Naira

Sell VISA gift cards for Naira

Sell AMEX gift cards for Naira

Sell NIKE gift cards for Naira

Sell Razergold gift cards for Naira

These new features represent a significant upgrade to the CardVest platform and will undoubtedly enhance the user experience of its customers. With these new features, CardVest is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the gift card trading space in Nigeria and Ghana.

Best Gift Card Trading App in 2023

Prior to its recent update, CardVest held the top spot as the best gift card trading app in Nigeria and Ghana. The platform had garnered a large user base, with many people leaving positive reviews about their experiences on the app. The app’s success was largely attributed to its user-friendly interface and efficient trading system, which made it easy for people to sell gift cards. Despite facing competition from other apps in the market, CardVest remained the go-to platform for many users looking to trade gift cards in the region. Features of CardVest include:

Best rates: One of the most notable features of CardVest is its ability to offer the best rates for gift card. Users can be assured that they will receive the best price for their gift cards when they trade with CardVest.

Fast Payout: Another key feature is the fast payout system. Once a user’s gift card has been verified, payout is processed instantly, ensuring that users receive their funds as soon as possible.

Ease of use: CardVest is designed to be very easy to use, with a simple and intuitive interface that makes gift card trading accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

24/7 Customer Support: CardVest provides 24/7 customer support, ensuring that users can always get the assistance they need whenever they encounter any challenges or have any questions.

These features make CardVest the best platform for gift card trading in Nigeria and Ghana, providing users with a seamless and efficient experience.

How to sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

Selling gift cards on CardVest is a quick and hassle-free process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. To get started, all you need is a phone number and a valid email address to create an account on the platform.

Once you’ve logged in to your dashboard, navigate to the trade section and choose the type of gift card you want to trade. Select the appropriate category and input the gift card’s USD value. The gift card rate calculator will display how much you will receive in return for your gift card.

Next, you’ll need to supply the gift card details and upload a picture of the gift card to the platform. This is to ensure that the gift card is valid and has not been tampered with in any way.

Once you’ve reviewed all the information and are satisfied with the trade, click ‘Submit’ to confirm the transaction. CardVest will then verify the gift card and credit your CardVest wallet.

To access your funds, go back to your dashboard and click on the wallet section. From there, select the withdrawal option and submit your bank details. CardVest processes withdrawals instantly, so you can expect to receive your funds in no time.

Selling gift cards on CardVest is a straightforward process that can be completed quickly and easily. With its user-friendly platform and instant processing times, CardVest is the perfect place to sell gift cards and turn them into Naira or Cedis.