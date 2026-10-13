Former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has signed for Getafe on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old Madrid-born right-back had been without a club since his Real Madrid contract expired in June. His 23-year stay at the Bernabeu brought 27 titles, including six Champions League wins, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.

Getafe, who sit 11th in La Liga and are based in the south of Madrid, have agreed a deal with Carvajal until June next year.

Carvajal earned 51 caps for Spain and was part of the teams that won the 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024. Recent seasons, however, have been disrupted by injuries.

He suffered a cruciate ligament tear in October 2024 and then another serious knee injury a year later.

The arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer also limited his appearances in his final season at Real Madrid. Getafe said they welcomed his experience and leadership.

Carvajal’s choice to stay in the Spanish capital and join Getafe, across the city from Real Madrid, adds an intriguing storyline to the season.

It is a significant change for a player who made 451 appearances for Real Madrid and became one of the club’s most successful defenders. Rather than moving abroad or stepping away from top-level football, he has taken on a new challenge just over 10 miles south of the Bernabeu.

The move makes sense both personally and professionally. Carvajal has faced recent injury setbacks and needs regular football to prove he can still perform at the highest level. Staying in Madrid also allows him to remain close to home.

For a player so closely linked with Real Madrid, seeing him represent the other side in the capital’s second derby will be unusual. But it gives Carvajal the chance to keep playing, embrace a fresh challenge and show that his career at the top is not over yet.