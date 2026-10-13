Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher will not be declared bankrupt after paying off an outstanding tax bill owed to HM Revenue and Customs, a court has heard.

At the Insolvency and Companies Court in London, Judge Nicholas Briggs dismissed a bankruptcy petition that had been filed against the 48-year-old in August.

HMRC lawyer Kevin Hassan told the hearing that the debt had now been settled, though the exact amount was not stated in court. Earlier reports had put the figure at roughly £700,000 to £800,000.

Carragher, who is from Merseyside, spent his entire professional playing career at Liverpool. He was part of the club’s 2005 Champions League-winning squad and retired in 2013 after making 737 appearances.

Since leaving the game, he has worked as a television pundit for Sky Sports and CBS Sports.