The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on 8 October 2026, engaged with the home unit of the ill-fated ATR NAF 931 and reaffirmed support to the personnel, families and children of fallen heroes.

The Nigerian Air Force aircraft NAF 931 crashed on Monday 5 October 2026 in Igbokoda,Ondo State claiming the lives of five crew and 20 passengers mostly personnel.

Anele visited 107 Air Maritime Group (AMG), NAF Base Benin-City, the home unit of the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR 42 aircraft, where he met with personnel and reassured families of those affected by the recent accident of the Service’s continued support during this difficult period.

In a statement by the NAF Spokesman Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS addressing personnel of the unit expressed profound condolences over the loss of their colleagues, describing the deceased as dedicated patriots who served the nation with honour and commitment.

He said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of our fallen colleagues. They made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation, and we will not forget them or the contributions they made to the Nigerian Air Force.”

The Air Chief further assured the families that the NAF would continue to stand by them, providing the necessary emotional, administrative and institutional support.

Air Marshal Aneke also acknowledged the provision of scholarship awards for the children of the deceased personnel, noting that the welfare of the families remained a priority.

He said, “We will continue to do everything within our capacity to support the families and ensure that the children of our fallen comrades are not left without support. Their welfare is our responsibility, and we will remain committed to it.”

Air Marshal Anele speaking on the recovery and strengthening of 107 AMG assured personnel that the Service would take necessary measures to enhance welfare, sustain training and facilitate the availability of operational platforms.

“We will support this unit to quickly regain its strength. That support will include welfare, training and the availability of the platforms required for you to continue performing your duties effectively. We expect you to remain focused, professional and resilient.” he added

The Commander, 107 AMG, Air Commodore Onu in his remarks appreciated the CAS for visiting the unit at such a difficult time and for the reassurance and support provided to personnel and the families of the fallen.

He said, “Sir, your presence here has strengthened the morale of our personnel. We appreciate your leadership, concern and commitment to the welfare of our people. We remain resolute and committed to our responsibilities, despite the challenges we are currently facing.”

He further assured the CAS that personnel of the unit would remain dedicated to duty and continue to uphold the traditions and professional standards of the NAF.

The CAS commended the personnel of 107 AMG for their professionalism, resilience and unwavering dedication in the face of adversity, urging them to remain steadfast as ongoing search, recovery and investigative efforts continue.

He also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for their invaluable support in the search and recovery operations, noting that the collaboration underscores the importance of jointness and Inter-Service cooperation in responding to national challenges.

Reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to its personnel and their families, Air Marshal Aneke assured all those affected that the Service would continue to provide the necessary support while pursuing a thorough and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.