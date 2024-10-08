Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has presented cheques to 13 beneficiaries of the Group Personal Accidents Insurance Policy (GPAIP) of the next of kin (NoKs) of deceased personnel.

This is just as the CAS honoured Flying Officer David Sangokoya, a young officer whose outstanding performance recently earned him the International Cadet Sword of Honour 2023-2024 from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, United Kingdom.

Air Marshal Abubakar, in his remarks at the ceremony, said Nigerian Air Force personnel, in response to the clarion call, face constant exposure to extreme hazards that carry the risk of life-altering consequences or, in the worst cases, tragic loss of life.

He said it was in light of the above reality that the Nigerian Air Force established various welfare insurance incentives to cushion the impact of workplace accidents on personnel and their families.

He explained that while earlier policies primarily focused on life insurance, the Service recognised a gap, “as there was no specific coverage for those who had become disabled or injured in the course of duty. Today, we take a historic step to bridge that gap by activating the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy”.

He explained further that the policy provides compensation for bodily injuries, temporary or permanent disabilities, and even death. “It also covers medical expenses incurred as a result of accidents and offers salary reimbursement while the personnel are hospitalised. Importantly, the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy runs concurrently with existing insurance policies, filling in the financial gaps not covered by other schemes.

“The presentation of cheques to the first set of beneficiaries addresses a critical welfare need for the affected personnel and their families. While these cheques cannot undo the loss or reverse the disabilities suffered, they provide some comfort and reassure survivors that the Nigerian Air Force stands firmly with them. They also convey a strong message to all personnel who bravely serve this great nation that the Service will never abandon them,” he said.

While paying tribute to fallen heroes, the CAS also commended Koguna Babura Insurance Brokers Ltd for championing the implementation of the policy.

Speaking on Flying Officer Sangokoya, the Air Chief said his achievement was truly ground-breaking, being the first time that any cadet from the African continent has won this prestigious award since the inception of the Academy over a hundred years ago.

“This feat underscores the excellence that exists within the Nigerian Air Force, proving that our officers and cadets can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.

To our awardee, you have set a new standard, not just for your peers but for every cadet and officer who will come after you. This accomplishment is a powerful reminder that no goal is out of reach when armed with dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Your journey as an officer has begun with this prestigious accolade, but the true measure of your success will be seen in how you serve, lead, and contribute to the mission of the Nigerian Air Force and the defence of our great nation,”.

Earlier, the chief of administration, Nigerian Air Force, AVM I. Sani, urged personnel to carefully study and understand the contents of a handbook with full details of the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, which has already been circulated to all Nigerian Air Force units.

AVM Sani added that 14 NAF personnel have been involved in different forms of accidents leading to death since 1 January 2024, the effective date of commencement of the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy.

“The first beneficiaries of the insurance policy who are next of kin to the deceased personnel, with one still under processing, are available here to receive their cheques.”